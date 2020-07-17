All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:52 AM

1611 Bevard Road

1611 Bevard Road · (931) 251-9860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1611 Bevard Road, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This quiet 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has a large, eat in kitchen. Large bonus room off of kitchen that is great for entertainment. Wooden deck in fenced in back yard. Great location off of 101st Airborne Div Pkwy. Pet friendly and no breed restrictions. Available by June 21st.
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.RentConrex.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Bevard Road have any available units?
1611 Bevard Road has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
Is 1611 Bevard Road currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Bevard Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Bevard Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 Bevard Road is pet friendly.
Does 1611 Bevard Road offer parking?
No, 1611 Bevard Road does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Bevard Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Bevard Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Bevard Road have a pool?
No, 1611 Bevard Road does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Bevard Road have accessible units?
No, 1611 Bevard Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Bevard Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Bevard Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Bevard Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Bevard Road does not have units with air conditioning.
