Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace oven

Amazing 3 bed 2 bath ***PRICE DROP + Half off Second Months Rent! *** We have a nice and affordable, 3 BR, 2 BA house for rent close to base and 101st. It's newly renovated with updated appliances. The yard is big with a working shed in the back. This home is located in a great neighborhood with close access to all main roads, shopping, and post. This home will rent fast so contact us before it's taken off the market! Pet friendly. 2 pet max with breed & weight restrictions!!!