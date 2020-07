Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1560 E. Knollwood Circle is located is located between Paradise Hill Road & Baltimore Drive in the Knollwood Hills subdivision, and within easy commute of the Montgomery County Public Library & APSU. This townhome features 2 bedrooms, 1 1/2 baths, a fully functioning kitchen with a stove, fridge, microwave, & dishwasher. Washer & dryer connections each unit. 1 dog 40 Lbs or less is welcome. Pet fees and restrictions apply.