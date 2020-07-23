Gorgeous two story in Rossview, featuring hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, completely upgraded kitchen, HUGE master suite w/ tiled shower and WIC, bonus room on second floor, fenced yard, pet friendly!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1292 Brigade Dr have any available units?
1292 Brigade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.