Last updated July 16 2020 at 11:40 PM

1292 Brigade Dr

1292 Brigade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1292 Brigade Drive, Clarksville, TN 37043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous two story in Rossview, featuring hardwood floors, stacked stone fireplace, completely upgraded kitchen, HUGE master suite w/ tiled shower and WIC, bonus room on second floor, fenced yard, pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1292 Brigade Dr have any available units?
1292 Brigade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1292 Brigade Dr have?
Some of 1292 Brigade Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1292 Brigade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1292 Brigade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1292 Brigade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1292 Brigade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1292 Brigade Dr offer parking?
No, 1292 Brigade Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1292 Brigade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1292 Brigade Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1292 Brigade Dr have a pool?
No, 1292 Brigade Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1292 Brigade Dr have accessible units?
No, 1292 Brigade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1292 Brigade Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1292 Brigade Dr has units with dishwashers.
