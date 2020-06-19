All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated June 17 2020

1247 Cedar Street

1247 Cedar Street · No Longer Available
Location

1247 Cedar Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Brandon Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Quaint Home Featuring Open Floor Plan in Spacious Living Room, Kitchen With Black Appliances And Combined Dining Area.Two Adequate Sized Bedrooms Sharing A Full Updated Bathroom. Completed This Home Is A Covered Front Porch and Large Back Yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1247 Cedar Street have any available units?
1247 Cedar Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1247 Cedar Street have?
Some of 1247 Cedar Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1247 Cedar Street currently offering any rent specials?
1247 Cedar Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1247 Cedar Street pet-friendly?
No, 1247 Cedar Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1247 Cedar Street offer parking?
No, 1247 Cedar Street does not offer parking.
Does 1247 Cedar Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1247 Cedar Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1247 Cedar Street have a pool?
No, 1247 Cedar Street does not have a pool.
Does 1247 Cedar Street have accessible units?
No, 1247 Cedar Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1247 Cedar Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1247 Cedar Street does not have units with dishwashers.
