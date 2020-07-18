All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 1178 Sandstream Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
1178 Sandstream Court
Last updated July 1 2020 at 6:24 PM

1178 Sandstream Court

1178 Sandstream Ct · (616) 504-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1178 Sandstream Ct, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit N/A · Avail. Jul 31

$1,900

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1178 Sandstream Court- (AVAILABLE 7/31/2020) Astounding 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in a tranquil setting. Features include formal dining room, kitchen w/ tons of cabinets, island & granite countertops, separate livingroom w/ fireplace, master w/attached bath includes jetted tub, tiled shower & walk in closet, guest rooms have walk in closets (except for 1), bonus room over the attached garage, laundry room w/connections, covered deck overlooks enormous backyard & walk down creek, a covered porch & additional parking pad complete the listing! No Pets Please!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1178 Sandstream Court have any available units?
1178 Sandstream Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1178 Sandstream Court have?
Some of 1178 Sandstream Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1178 Sandstream Court currently offering any rent specials?
1178 Sandstream Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1178 Sandstream Court pet-friendly?
No, 1178 Sandstream Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1178 Sandstream Court offer parking?
Yes, 1178 Sandstream Court offers parking.
Does 1178 Sandstream Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1178 Sandstream Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1178 Sandstream Court have a pool?
No, 1178 Sandstream Court does not have a pool.
Does 1178 Sandstream Court have accessible units?
No, 1178 Sandstream Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1178 Sandstream Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1178 Sandstream Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1178 Sandstream Court?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Orchard Park Apartments
375 S Lancaster Rd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNMadisonville, KYWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Madison Street
Greenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity