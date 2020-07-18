Amenities
1178 Sandstream Court- (AVAILABLE 7/31/2020) Astounding 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in a tranquil setting. Features include formal dining room, kitchen w/ tons of cabinets, island & granite countertops, separate livingroom w/ fireplace, master w/attached bath includes jetted tub, tiled shower & walk in closet, guest rooms have walk in closets (except for 1), bonus room over the attached garage, laundry room w/connections, covered deck overlooks enormous backyard & walk down creek, a covered porch & additional parking pad complete the listing! No Pets Please!