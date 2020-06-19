1136 Stillwood Dr

1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, fully furnished with housewares, just bring your personal items! Water, Electric, Cable, and high-speed internet included. Washer and dryer, private entry and deck. Lawn care included, located close to exit I-24
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.