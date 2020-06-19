All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 1136 Stillwood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
1136 Stillwood Dr
Last updated May 21 2020 at 9:44 PM

1136 Stillwood Dr

1136 Stillwood Drive · (931) 648-7027
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1136 Stillwood Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,575

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
internet access
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, fully furnished with housewares, just bring your personal items! Water, Electric, Cable, and high-speed internet included. Washer and dryer, private entry and deck. Lawn care included, located close to exit I-24

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Stillwood Dr have any available units?
1136 Stillwood Dr has a unit available for $1,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Stillwood Dr have?
Some of 1136 Stillwood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Stillwood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Stillwood Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Stillwood Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Stillwood Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 1136 Stillwood Dr offer parking?
No, 1136 Stillwood Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Stillwood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Stillwood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Stillwood Dr have a pool?
No, 1136 Stillwood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Stillwood Dr have accessible units?
No, 1136 Stillwood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Stillwood Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Stillwood Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1136 Stillwood Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN 37042
Clarksville Heights
500 Kraft Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity