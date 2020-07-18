All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:10 AM

1035 Mc Clardy Road

1035 McClardy Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1035 McClardy Rd, Clarksville, TN 37042

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Mcclardy Manor. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: internet. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 7th 2020. $875/month rent. $1,300 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1035 Mc Clardy Road have any available units?
1035 Mc Clardy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1035 Mc Clardy Road have?
Some of 1035 Mc Clardy Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1035 Mc Clardy Road currently offering any rent specials?
1035 Mc Clardy Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1035 Mc Clardy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1035 Mc Clardy Road is pet friendly.
Does 1035 Mc Clardy Road offer parking?
No, 1035 Mc Clardy Road does not offer parking.
Does 1035 Mc Clardy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1035 Mc Clardy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1035 Mc Clardy Road have a pool?
No, 1035 Mc Clardy Road does not have a pool.
Does 1035 Mc Clardy Road have accessible units?
No, 1035 Mc Clardy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1035 Mc Clardy Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1035 Mc Clardy Road has units with dishwashers.
