The Maddox Building.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature concrete flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, exposed ceilings, and modern light fixtures. Both covered and uncovered parking with elevator access. Residents can enjoy roof top access with gorgeous views of Downtown. Washer/dryer, water/sewer, and gas for cooking all included.