All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like
The Maddox Building.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
The Maddox Building
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Maddox Building

Open Now until 6pm
103 Cherokee Boulevard ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA D-1

$1,045

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA E-1

$1,060

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA G-1

$1,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Maddox Building.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Unique loft style living in the heart of The Northshore. Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature concrete flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, exposed ceilings, and modern light fixtures. Both covered and uncovered parking with elevator access. Residents can enjoy roof top access with gorgeous views of Downtown. Washer/dryer, water/sewer, and gas for cooking all included.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details
Storage Details: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Maddox Building have any available units?
The Maddox Building offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,045. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does The Maddox Building have?
Some of The Maddox Building's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Maddox Building currently offering any rent specials?
The Maddox Building is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Maddox Building pet-friendly?
Yes, The Maddox Building is pet friendly.
Does The Maddox Building offer parking?
Yes, The Maddox Building offers parking.
Does The Maddox Building have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Maddox Building offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Maddox Building have a pool?
No, The Maddox Building does not have a pool.
Does The Maddox Building have accessible units?
No, The Maddox Building does not have accessible units.
Does The Maddox Building have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Maddox Building has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37416
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln
Chattanooga, TN 37412
Station at 203
203 East Main Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Market City Center
728 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 BedroomsChattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly ApartmentsChattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNRome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain CreekHickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore DalewoodWestview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist UniversityLee University