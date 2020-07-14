Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments fire pit internet access internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal putting green smoke-free community

Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer. Conveniently located to the First Tennessee Pavilion, the Chattanooga Chew Chew Canine Park, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature granite counter tops, stainless appliances, subway tile showers, and modern light fixtures. A unique feature of our first floor apartments is 20 foot ceilings with spiral staircases leading to a lofted area. In the heart of The Henry Lofts is a spacious courtyard featuring a pavilion with bar, TVs, grilling areas, fire pits, hammocks, putting green, and corn hole boards. Water & Sewer and EPB WiFi Internet all included in the monthly rental amount.