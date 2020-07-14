All apartments in Chattanooga
The Henry Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Henry Lofts

1920 Chestnut Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
$99 Moves you in! Lease Now and receive $2,000 OFF your rent! Special ends on 7/16/2020!
Location

1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

THE IRIS-1

$910

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

THE BELLE-1

$950

Studio · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

1 Bedroom

THE DISCOVERY-1

$905

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

STYLE MINI-2

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 465 sqft

THE ENGEL-1

$1,000

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

2 Bedrooms

THE MANGOLIA-1

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

STYLE 2 BR 2 BA-1

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1270 sqft

THE MAGNOLIA-1

$1,355

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

3 Bedrooms

STYLE 3 BR 2 BA-1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

THE FINLEY-1

$2,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1475 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Henry Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
putting green
smoke-free community
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer. Conveniently located to the First Tennessee Pavilion, the Chattanooga Chew Chew Canine Park, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature granite counter tops, stainless appliances, subway tile showers, and modern light fixtures. A unique feature of our first floor apartments is 20 foot ceilings with spiral staircases leading to a lofted area. In the heart of The Henry Lofts is a spacious courtyard featuring a pavilion with bar, TVs, grilling areas, fire pits, hammocks, putting green, and corn hole boards. Water & Sewer and EPB WiFi Internet all included in the monthly rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/ month per pet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Henry Lofts have any available units?
The Henry Lofts offers studio floorplans starting at $910, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $905, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,325, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,000. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does The Henry Lofts have?
Some of The Henry Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Henry Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
The Henry Lofts is offering the following rent specials: $99 Moves you in! Lease Now and receive $2,000 OFF your rent! Special ends on 7/16/2020!
Is The Henry Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, The Henry Lofts is pet friendly.
Does The Henry Lofts offer parking?
Yes, The Henry Lofts offers parking.
Does The Henry Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Henry Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Henry Lofts have a pool?
No, The Henry Lofts does not have a pool.
Does The Henry Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, The Henry Lofts has accessible units.
Does The Henry Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Henry Lofts has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Henry Lofts?
Add a Message
