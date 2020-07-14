All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

The Hamilton at North Market

609 Hamilton Avenue ·
Location

609 Hamilton Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA B-1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA A-1

$925

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 732 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA D-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 2 BA D-1

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 825 sqft

2 BR / 2 BA C-1

$1,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

2 BR / 2 BA B-1

$1,240

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Hamilton at North Market.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
The Hamilton at North Market is located right past the new Publix on North Market Street. Conveniently located to everything Downtown has to offer. Luxury Apartments featuring hard wood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile showers, and beautiful modern light fixtures. Washer and Dryer included in every apartment home. Both covered and uncovered parking with elevator access. Garage parking with gate access. Residents can enjoy common area settings, roof top access with both gorgeous mountain views and Downtown skylines.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Hamilton at North Market have any available units?
The Hamilton at North Market offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $925 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,235. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does The Hamilton at North Market have?
Some of The Hamilton at North Market's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Hamilton at North Market currently offering any rent specials?
The Hamilton at North Market is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Hamilton at North Market pet-friendly?
Yes, The Hamilton at North Market is pet friendly.
Does The Hamilton at North Market offer parking?
Yes, The Hamilton at North Market offers parking.
Does The Hamilton at North Market have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Hamilton at North Market offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Hamilton at North Market have a pool?
No, The Hamilton at North Market does not have a pool.
Does The Hamilton at North Market have accessible units?
No, The Hamilton at North Market does not have accessible units.
Does The Hamilton at North Market have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Hamilton at North Market has units with dishwashers.
