Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse online portal package receiving

The Grove at Hickory Valley is the perfect home for you. Located near the Hamilton Place Mall, you will love the convenience of living near your favorite restaurants and retail establishments. Plus we have easy access to I-75, a couple of exits from the new Volkswagen plant and UTC.

All New Interiors -- Enjoy beautiful dark cabinets and new countertops, new hardware and hardwood-stlyed floors throughout! And are you tired of poorly managed apartments? Evergreen has a friendly, first-class management team ready to serve. And are you tired of noisy, wood-framed apartments? The Grove is a well-crafted, concrete building. You won't hear your upstairs neighbors or worry about your footsteps bothering anyone below. Come see our renovated Clubhouse and business center. We also feature a renovated pool and fitness center.