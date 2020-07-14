Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage parking e-payments internet access

Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios. Modern light fixtures, hardwood flooring, concrete on second floor, fully equipped kitchens with Samsung stainless appliances with French Door Refridgerators, white shaker style cabinets with granite countertops in kitchen and baths, frameless shower doors, custom subway tile showers, and state of the art electronic door key system. Garage parking with gate access.