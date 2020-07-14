All apartments in Chattanooga
Station at 203.
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

Station at 203

203 East Main Street ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Efficiency / Studio-1

$830

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA B-1

$790

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA 485 sf A-1

$1,020

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA A-1

$1,060

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 485 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Station at 203.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
parking
e-payments
internet access
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios. Modern light fixtures, hardwood flooring, concrete on second floor, fully equipped kitchens with Samsung stainless appliances with French Door Refridgerators, white shaker style cabinets with granite countertops in kitchen and baths, frameless shower doors, custom subway tile showers, and state of the art electronic door key system. Garage parking with gate access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $40, Married Couples: $50
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Station at 203 have any available units?
Station at 203 offers studio floorplans starting at $830 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $790. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Station at 203 have?
Some of Station at 203's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Station at 203 currently offering any rent specials?
Station at 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Station at 203 pet-friendly?
No, Station at 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does Station at 203 offer parking?
Yes, Station at 203 offers parking.
Does Station at 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Station at 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Station at 203 have a pool?
No, Station at 203 does not have a pool.
Does Station at 203 have accessible units?
No, Station at 203 does not have accessible units.
Does Station at 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Station at 203 has units with dishwashers.

