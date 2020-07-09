All apartments in Chattanooga
Sergeant's Apartments
Sergeant's Apartments

710 Cherokee Boulevard ·
Location

710 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA B-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA A-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 2 BA B-1

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

2 BR / 2 BA A-1

$1,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sergeant's Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pet friendly
e-payments
internet access
This unique style complex is located right off Cherokee Blvd. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions on the Northshore. Featuring hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom tile showers, and modern light fixtures. Washer/dryer included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 for married couples
Deposit: $300-First Months Rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs Weight Limit
Parking Details: Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sergeant's Apartments have any available units?
Sergeant's Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $900 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,100. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Sergeant's Apartments have?
Some of Sergeant's Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sergeant's Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Sergeant's Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sergeant's Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Sergeant's Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Sergeant's Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Sergeant's Apartments offers parking.
Does Sergeant's Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sergeant's Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sergeant's Apartments have a pool?
No, Sergeant's Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Sergeant's Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Sergeant's Apartments has accessible units.
Does Sergeant's Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sergeant's Apartments has units with dishwashers.
