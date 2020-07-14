Mary Locke Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments online portal

Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom tile showers, and modern light fixtures. Washer/dryer included as well.