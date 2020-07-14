301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405 North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
1 Bedroom
1 BR / 1 BA B-1
$900
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft
1 BR / 1 BA D-1
$950
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
1 BR / 1 BA A-1
$975
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
2 BR / 1 BA D-1
$1,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft
2 BR / 1 BA C-1
$1,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft
2 BR / 1 BA A-1
$1,200
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mary Locke Apartments.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom tile showers, and modern light fixtures. Washer/dryer included as well.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Mary Locke Apartments have any available units?
Mary Locke Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $900 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,200. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.