All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like
Mary Locke Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
Mary Locke Apartments
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:27 AM

Mary Locke Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
301 Cherokee Boulevard ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

301 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA B-1

$900

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 755 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA D-1

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA A-1

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 1 BA D-1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

2 BR / 1 BA C-1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 970 sqft

2 BR / 1 BA A-1

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1040 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mary Locke Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, sharing a building with the new restaurant Embargo 62, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom tile showers, and modern light fixtures. Washer/dryer included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Mary Locke Apartments have any available units?
Mary Locke Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $900 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,200. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Mary Locke Apartments have?
Some of Mary Locke Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mary Locke Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mary Locke Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mary Locke Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mary Locke Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mary Locke Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mary Locke Apartments offers parking.
Does Mary Locke Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mary Locke Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mary Locke Apartments have a pool?
No, Mary Locke Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Mary Locke Apartments have accessible units?
No, Mary Locke Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Mary Locke Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mary Locke Apartments has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Trails of Signal Mountain
3535 Mountain Creek Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 BedroomsChattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly ApartmentsChattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TNRome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain CreekHickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore DalewoodWestview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist UniversityLee University