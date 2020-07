Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking gym pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse green community internet access

Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. Market City Center is just a stones throw away from the picturesque Tennessee River Park and minutes away from fine dining, entertainment, and the historic Tivoli Theatre. And thats why we say, Market City Center is the Center of It All.