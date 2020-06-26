Lofts at Tremont

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access online portal smoke-free community

One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions. Modern brushed nickel fixtures, hardwood flooring, concrete on first floor, fully equipped kitchens, granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Washer and dryer, Water & Sewer and EPB WiFi Internet all included in the monthly rental amount.