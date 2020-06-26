Lofts at Tremont

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 50 lb weight limit - Dogs allowed only on the 1st floor
Parking Details: Each apartment receives 1 parking pass to park in the parking garage across the street.