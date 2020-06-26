All apartments in Chattanooga
Lofts at Tremont

Open Now until 6pm
110 Tremont St · (423) 799-2817
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

110 Tremont St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

Studio

Efficiency / Studio A-1

$920

Studio · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Efficiency / Studio B-1

$1,170

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA A-1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA B-1

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 1 BA A-1

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 BR / 1 BA-1

$1,045

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

2 BR / 1 BA B-1

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1017 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lofts at Tremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
smoke-free community
One of our most popular additions to Wise Properties, located in the heart of the Northshore area. Within walking distance to shops, restaurants, and area attractions. Modern brushed nickel fixtures, hardwood flooring, concrete on first floor, fully equipped kitchens, granite countertops in kitchen and baths. Washer and dryer, Water & Sewer and EPB WiFi Internet all included in the monthly rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions and 50 lb weight limit - Dogs allowed only on the 1st floor
Parking Details: Each apartment receives 1 parking pass to park in the parking garage across the street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lofts at Tremont have any available units?
Lofts at Tremont offers studio floorplans starting at $920, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,195, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,020. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Lofts at Tremont have?
Some of Lofts at Tremont's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lofts at Tremont currently offering any rent specials?
Lofts at Tremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lofts at Tremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Lofts at Tremont is pet friendly.
Does Lofts at Tremont offer parking?
Yes, Lofts at Tremont offers parking.
Does Lofts at Tremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lofts at Tremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lofts at Tremont have a pool?
No, Lofts at Tremont does not have a pool.
Does Lofts at Tremont have accessible units?
Yes, Lofts at Tremont has accessible units.
Does Lofts at Tremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lofts at Tremont has units with dishwashers.
