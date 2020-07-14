All apartments in Chattanooga
Hayden Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:16 AM

Hayden Place Apartments

298 Acorn Oaks Cir ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

298 Acorn Oaks Cir, Chattanooga, TN 37405
Friends of Mountain Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA-1

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 2 BA-1

$1,300

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3 BR / 2 BA-1

$1,700

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hayden Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
Situated atop Pineville Road, Hayden Place offers luxury living in peaceful and natural surroundings with breathtaking views of Signal Mountain and Lookout Mountain. We are just one right-hand turn away from beautiful downtown Chattanooga!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 per married couple
Deposit: $600
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet; $600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details
Storage Details: $40/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hayden Place Apartments have any available units?
Hayden Place Apartments offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $995, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,300, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,700. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Hayden Place Apartments have?
Some of Hayden Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hayden Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Hayden Place Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hayden Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Hayden Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Hayden Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Hayden Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Hayden Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hayden Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hayden Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Hayden Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Hayden Place Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Hayden Place Apartments has accessible units.
Does Hayden Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hayden Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
