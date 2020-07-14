All apartments in Chattanooga
City View Apartments.
Chattanooga, TN
City View Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

City View Apartments

Open Now until 5pm
2709 Citico Avenue · (423) 358-4062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Chattanooga
Glenwood - Eastdale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Location

2709 Citico Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Glenwood - Eastdale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City View Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
package receiving
Settled on the hills of Missionary Ridge with wonderful views of Downtown Chattanooga, Lookout, and Signal Mountains, City View has the best views in town! The community is within mins of Downtown, The Chattanooga Aquarium, and Chattanooga City Zoo. It is conveniently close to Memorial and Erlanger hospitals, several universities, and easy shopping. Chattanooga is a diverse and growing city, with multiple events for yourself, family, or friends. Take a walk through the art district, ride on the river in Southern Belle, visit the famous Ruby Fall or Rock City. Chattanooga is a city like no other that we hope you will love as much as we do. Come visit us for a tour and meet our wonderful team that would love to make City View Apartments your next home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 Application fee
Move-in Fees: $125-$600 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15 risk mitigation fee if renters opts out of having their own renters insurance plan.
Pets Allowed: birds, cats
fee: $300
limit: 3
Parking Details: 1 spot per unit.
Storage Details: No additional storage at this property.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does City View Apartments have any available units?
City View Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does City View Apartments have?
Some of City View Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City View Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
City View Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City View Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, City View Apartments is pet friendly.
Does City View Apartments offer parking?
Yes, City View Apartments offers parking.
Does City View Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, City View Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City View Apartments have a pool?
No, City View Apartments does not have a pool.
Does City View Apartments have accessible units?
No, City View Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does City View Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City View Apartments has units with dishwashers.

