Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes. A new contemporary way of living, intertwined with the historical aspects of the building, provide an exceptional and fresh lifestyle. The original elements of the factory, along with exposed bricks, beams, and duct work, create the unique characteristics of the Bread Factory Lofts. A blend of these historical aspects and the addition of contemporary accents, adds to the individuality of each apartment home. Stop by or give us a call today to learn more about this modern twist on apartment living.