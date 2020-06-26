All apartments in Chattanooga
Bread Factory Lofts
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Bread Factory Lofts

1615 Cowart Street · (423) 455-9742
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Free Rent Until May! *limited time on select units!
Location

1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 112 · Avail. Aug 19

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bread Factory Lofts.

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes. A new contemporary way of living, intertwined with the historical aspects of the building, provide an exceptional and fresh lifestyle. The original elements of the factory, along with exposed bricks, beams, and duct work, create the unique characteristics of the Bread Factory Lofts. A blend of these historical aspects and the addition of contemporary accents, adds to the individuality of each apartment home. Stop by or give us a call today to learn more about this modern twist on apartment living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bread Factory Lofts have any available units?
Bread Factory Lofts has 5 units available starting at $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Bread Factory Lofts have?
Some of Bread Factory Lofts's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bread Factory Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Bread Factory Lofts is offering the following rent specials: Free Rent Until May! *limited time on select units!
Is Bread Factory Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Bread Factory Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Bread Factory Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Bread Factory Lofts offers parking.
Does Bread Factory Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bread Factory Lofts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bread Factory Lofts have a pool?
No, Bread Factory Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Bread Factory Lofts have accessible units?
No, Bread Factory Lofts does not have accessible units.
Does Bread Factory Lofts have units with dishwashers?
No, Bread Factory Lofts does not have units with dishwashers.
