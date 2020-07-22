All apartments in Chattanooga
Bluff View at Northside
Last updated July 22 2020 at 2:43 PM

Bluff View at Northside

6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200 · (423) 301-5267
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1/2 off the first month! *Call for details. - For a limited time, we are offering 1/2 off the 1st month of rent. Please call our office for details.
Location

6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200, Chattanooga, TN 37343

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 235 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. now

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1350 sqft

Unit 301 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bluff View at Northside.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Welcome home to Bluff View at Northside Apartments in Hixson, TN. We are located off of Hixson Pike making all of your travels a breeze. Nearby shopping, dining, and entertainment is right around the corner. If you are looking for a location for convenience, you have come to the right place.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed, might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: Pets Welcome Upon Approval. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bluff View at Northside have any available units?
Bluff View at Northside has 4 units available starting at $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Bluff View at Northside have?
Some of Bluff View at Northside's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bluff View at Northside currently offering any rent specials?
Bluff View at Northside is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 off the first month! *Call for details. - For a limited time, we are offering 1/2 off the 1st month of rent. Please call our office for details.
Is Bluff View at Northside pet-friendly?
Yes, Bluff View at Northside is pet friendly.
Does Bluff View at Northside offer parking?
Yes, Bluff View at Northside offers parking.
Does Bluff View at Northside have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bluff View at Northside does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bluff View at Northside have a pool?
Yes, Bluff View at Northside has a pool.
Does Bluff View at Northside have accessible units?
No, Bluff View at Northside does not have accessible units.
Does Bluff View at Northside have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bluff View at Northside has units with dishwashers.
