Amenities
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN. Voted Best of the Best 5 years and running, Amberleigh Ridge features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartment homes with beautiful custom home finishes including authentic granite counter-tops, custom light fixtures, wellness kitchens with energy efficient appliances and so much more! Enjoy our resort inspired amenities such as the outdoor fire & lava lounge, poolside grilling pavilions, saltwater swimming pool with private cabanas, on-site car wash and pet park with agility equipment, just to name a few! Contact us today and let us show you how to "Live the Difference!"