Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
Amberleigh Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Amberleigh Ridge

7205 Aventine Way · (833) 464-0074
Location

7205 Aventine Way, Chattanooga, TN 37421
Hickory Valley - Hamilton Place

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-310 · Avail. Aug 29

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 05-203 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 11-303 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 12-212 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,169

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 974 sqft

Unit 04-205 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1047 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Amberleigh Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
elevator
24hr maintenance
internet access
pool table
trash valet
CHATTANOOGA'S ONLY RESORT COMMUNITY!Exclusive Amenities. Extraordinary Services. Better Living.Amberleigh Ridge is THE premier choice for apartment homes in Chattanooga,TN. Voted Best of the Best 5 years and running, Amberleigh Ridge features 1, 2 and 3 bedroom luxury apartment homes with beautiful custom home finishes including authentic granite counter-tops, custom light fixtures, wellness kitchens with energy efficient appliances and so much more! Enjoy our resort inspired amenities such as the outdoor fire & lava lounge, poolside grilling pavilions, saltwater swimming pool with private cabanas, on-site car wash and pet park with agility equipment, just to name a few! Contact us today and let us show you how to "Live the Difference!"

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, valet trash $25/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $150/month, attached garage $175/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $35-$60/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Amberleigh Ridge have any available units?
Amberleigh Ridge has 9 units available starting at $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Amberleigh Ridge have?
Some of Amberleigh Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Amberleigh Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Amberleigh Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Amberleigh Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Amberleigh Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Amberleigh Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Amberleigh Ridge offers parking.
Does Amberleigh Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Amberleigh Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Amberleigh Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Amberleigh Ridge has a pool.
Does Amberleigh Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Amberleigh Ridge has accessible units.
Does Amberleigh Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Amberleigh Ridge has units with dishwashers.
