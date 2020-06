Amenities

Welcome to the Exchange At Cameron Harbor! This incredible 4th floor premium 1 Bedroom / 1 Full Bath condo comes with all the amenities! Pool, Club House, Pet Spa & GYM! Parking is included on site and in a private lot. Available June 1, 2020 and comes with all appliances including washer & dryer!