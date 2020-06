Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath in East Brainerd! - Welcome home to 7604 Hurricane Loop! This 2 bedroom, 1 and a half bath townhome in East Brainerd is move-in ready and won't last long! Step inside and you'll see all new paint, new flooring, a fire place, and stainless steel appliances! Head upstairs and you'll see the spacious bedrooms with huge walk-in closets. Call us today for your showing!



