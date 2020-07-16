All apartments in Chattanooga
637 Battery Place Apt 6.
Chattanooga, TN
/
637 Battery Place Apt 6
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

637 Battery Place Apt 6

637 Battery Place · (423) 888-0125
Location

637 Battery Place, Chattanooga, TN 37403
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 637 Battery Place Apt 6 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed / 2.5 bath condo - Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2.5 bath condo located in historic Battery Place right on the river and a short distance from the river walk! The main living area has laminate flooring and the bedrooms all have laminate flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has laminate flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Deck
Balcony
Ceiling Fans

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5896734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 have any available units?
637 Battery Place Apt 6 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 have?
Some of 637 Battery Place Apt 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 637 Battery Place Apt 6 currently offering any rent specials?
637 Battery Place Apt 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 637 Battery Place Apt 6 pet-friendly?
No, 637 Battery Place Apt 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 offer parking?
No, 637 Battery Place Apt 6 does not offer parking.
Does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 637 Battery Place Apt 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 have a pool?
No, 637 Battery Place Apt 6 does not have a pool.
Does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 have accessible units?
No, 637 Battery Place Apt 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 637 Battery Place Apt 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 637 Battery Place Apt 6 has units with dishwashers.

