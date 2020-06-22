Amenities

w/d hookup parking recently renovated carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

628 Pan Gap Rd Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath duplex - Property Id: 297525



This is a lovely newly renovated duplex, in which we are renting out the left side! It comes equipped with central heating and air as well as having some carpet flooring.

The Rent is $650 per month and 1 month rents as a security deposit of $650. Property has washer and dryer connections, as well as off street parking. The duplex is available now for rent.

There is an application fee per person for each adult living on the property. Background check and employment check done. Will not rent to renters with prior evictions.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297525

Property Id 297525



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5847146)