Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

628 Pan Gap Rd

628 Pan Gap Road · No Longer Available
Location

628 Pan Gap Road, Chattanooga, TN 37419
Lookout Valley - Lookout Mountain

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
oven
628 Pan Gap Rd Newly renovated 1 bed 1 bath duplex - Property Id: 297525

This is a lovely newly renovated duplex, in which we are renting out the left side! It comes equipped with central heating and air as well as having some carpet flooring.
The Rent is $650 per month and 1 month rents as a security deposit of $650. Property has washer and dryer connections, as well as off street parking. The duplex is available now for rent.
There is an application fee per person for each adult living on the property. Background check and employment check done. Will not rent to renters with prior evictions.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297525
Property Id 297525

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5847146)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 628 Pan Gap Rd have any available units?
628 Pan Gap Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 628 Pan Gap Rd have?
Some of 628 Pan Gap Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 628 Pan Gap Rd currently offering any rent specials?
628 Pan Gap Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 628 Pan Gap Rd pet-friendly?
No, 628 Pan Gap Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 628 Pan Gap Rd offer parking?
Yes, 628 Pan Gap Rd does offer parking.
Does 628 Pan Gap Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 628 Pan Gap Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 628 Pan Gap Rd have a pool?
No, 628 Pan Gap Rd does not have a pool.
Does 628 Pan Gap Rd have accessible units?
No, 628 Pan Gap Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 628 Pan Gap Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 628 Pan Gap Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
