623 Glen Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 3 bedroom rancher in Hixson Area - Well Maintained Rancher with a full unfinished basement in a Great Location. This home features refinished hardwood floors, master bedroom with double closets, spacious living room and a bright and sunny kitchen. There is an unfinished basement that has tons of space including storage area and one car garage. Enjoy nature on the large deck facing woods and overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard at the end of the Cul-De-Sac. Convenient to downtown, shopping, grocery stores and just about anywhere you need to get to. A Must See!



Pets will be considered with owner approval

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE3814788)