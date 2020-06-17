All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 623 Glen Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
623 Glen Circle
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:31 AM

623 Glen Circle

623 Glenn Circle · (423) 800-5031
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

623 Glenn Circle, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Forest Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 623 Glen Circle · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1377 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Great 3 bedroom rancher in Hixson Area - Well Maintained Rancher with a full unfinished basement in a Great Location. This home features refinished hardwood floors, master bedroom with double closets, spacious living room and a bright and sunny kitchen. There is an unfinished basement that has tons of space including storage area and one car garage. Enjoy nature on the large deck facing woods and overlooking a beautifully landscaped yard at the end of the Cul-De-Sac. Convenient to downtown, shopping, grocery stores and just about anywhere you need to get to. A Must See!

Pets will be considered with owner approval
Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE3814788)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 623 Glen Circle have any available units?
623 Glen Circle has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 623 Glen Circle have?
Some of 623 Glen Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 623 Glen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
623 Glen Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 623 Glen Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 623 Glen Circle is pet friendly.
Does 623 Glen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 623 Glen Circle does offer parking.
Does 623 Glen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 623 Glen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 623 Glen Circle have a pool?
No, 623 Glen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 623 Glen Circle have accessible units?
No, 623 Glen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 623 Glen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 623 Glen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 623 Glen Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Steeplechase
1421 Cloverdale Cir
Chattanooga, TN 37343
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln
Chattanooga, TN 37412
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37343
Hayden Place Apartments
298 Acorn Oaks Cir
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Riverset
2 Market St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Standifer Place
3400 Jenkins Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Amberleigh Ridge
7205 Aventine Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Market City Center
728 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity