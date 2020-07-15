All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 4 Cherokee Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
4 Cherokee Blvd
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:05 PM

4 Cherokee Blvd

4 Cherokee Boulevard · (423) 667-5922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1732 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Sitting at the foot of the Market Street Bridge, Bridgeview on Northshore marks the entrance to Downtown Chattanooga's Northshore District. #225 is an executive corner residence with a covered balcony running the full length of the condominium. The extensive balcony has great views and ample room for multiple seating and dining options. An open floorplan and large windows put the views on full display in this 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath luxury condominium home. Concrete and steel construction and near ''airport quality'' sound abatement features ensure privacy and security. The gallery kitchen has dark stained cabinetry with stainless steel accents, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. A gas fireplace, modern fixtures and a dining area make this home beautiful and functional. Two secure parking spaces in the attached and secured parking garage come with this unit as well as water and gas provided in the HOA fee. Freshly painted with newly polished floors. BridgeView on Northshore is located in the heart of the Northshore District with the Market Street Bridge, Renaissance Park and the Tennessee River as its neighbors. Walk to the shops, fining dining, coffee houses and casual eateries that make the Northshore one of the most sought-after locations to live and play in the Chattanooga area. Publix, Whole Foods, Walgreens and a variety of service businesses are also just blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Cherokee Blvd have any available units?
4 Cherokee Blvd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 4 Cherokee Blvd have?
Some of 4 Cherokee Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Cherokee Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4 Cherokee Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Cherokee Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4 Cherokee Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 4 Cherokee Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4 Cherokee Blvd offers parking.
Does 4 Cherokee Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Cherokee Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Cherokee Blvd have a pool?
No, 4 Cherokee Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4 Cherokee Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4 Cherokee Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Cherokee Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Cherokee Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4 Cherokee Blvd?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Laurel Ridge Apartments
4715 Bonny Oaks Dr
Chattanooga, TN 37416
Autumn Brook
5555 Hixson Pike
Chattanooga, TN 37343
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mission at Main
26 E Main St
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Views at Signal Mountain
4053 Priceless Vw
Chattanooga, TN 37415
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Hannah Parc
610 Gurley Street
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GAEast Ridge, TNTullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TNCollegedale, TNManchester, TN
Red Bank, TNFairview, GARome, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcHickory Valley Hamilton Place
Friends Of Mountain CreekNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity