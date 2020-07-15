4 Cherokee Blvd

Amenities

Sitting at the foot of the Market Street Bridge, Bridgeview on Northshore marks the entrance to Downtown Chattanooga's Northshore District. #225 is an executive corner residence with a covered balcony running the full length of the condominium. The extensive balcony has great views and ample room for multiple seating and dining options. An open floorplan and large windows put the views on full display in this 3 bedroom/ 3 full bath luxury condominium home. Concrete and steel construction and near ''airport quality'' sound abatement features ensure privacy and security. The gallery kitchen has dark stained cabinetry with stainless steel accents, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. A gas fireplace, modern fixtures and a dining area make this home beautiful and functional. Two secure parking spaces in the attached and secured parking garage come with this unit as well as water and gas provided in the HOA fee. Freshly painted with newly polished floors. BridgeView on Northshore is located in the heart of the Northshore District with the Market Street Bridge, Renaissance Park and the Tennessee River as its neighbors. Walk to the shops, fining dining, coffee houses and casual eateries that make the Northshore one of the most sought-after locations to live and play in the Chattanooga area. Publix, Whole Foods, Walgreens and a variety of service businesses are also just blocks away.