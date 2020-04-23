All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 302 Tunnel Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
302 Tunnel Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

302 Tunnel Blvd

302 Tunnel Boulevard · (423) 888-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

302 Tunnel Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Brainerd

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 302 Tunnel Blvd · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Ridgeside! The main living area has carpet flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathroom has tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove

The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Tunnel Blvd have any available units?
302 Tunnel Blvd has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 302 Tunnel Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
302 Tunnel Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Tunnel Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 302 Tunnel Blvd offer parking?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 302 Tunnel Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Tunnel Blvd have a pool?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 302 Tunnel Blvd have accessible units?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Tunnel Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Tunnel Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Tunnel Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 302 Tunnel Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hawthorne Creekside
3131 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37415
District at Hamilton Place Apartments
1920 Gunbarrel Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mission at Main
26 E Main St
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Riverset
2 Market St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Sergeant's Apartments
710 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Market City Center
728 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity