302 Tunnel Blvd

Amenities

carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Ridgeside! The main living area has carpet flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring as well.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious dining room. The kitchen has vinyl flooring and the bathroom has tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove



The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5781033)