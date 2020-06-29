Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 2608 E 37th St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
2608 E 37th St Unit B
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:04 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2608 E 37th St Unit B
2608 East 37th Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2608 East 37th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly painted w/new updates!
Tenant pays all utilities.
Pets negotiable- Non refundable pet deposit and additional monthly rent required per pet.
Credit & Background check required.
2 unit multi-family home
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B have any available units?
2608 E 37th St Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Chattanooga, TN
.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Chattanooga Rent Report
.
Is 2608 E 37th St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
2608 E 37th St Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 E 37th St Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 E 37th St Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B offer parking?
No, 2608 E 37th St Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 E 37th St Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B have a pool?
No, 2608 E 37th St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 2608 E 37th St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 E 37th St Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2608 E 37th St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2608 E 37th St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street
Chattanooga, TN 37408
Riverset
2 Market St
Chattanooga, TN 37403
Bluff View at Northside
6200 Hixson Pike Suite 200
Chattanooga, TN 37343
Reserve at Creekside
1340 Reserve Way
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Lakeshore on the Hill
5873 Lake Resort Ter
Chattanooga, TN 37415
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Market City Center
728 Market Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Similar Pages
Chattanooga 1 Bedrooms
Chattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with Parking
Chattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, TN
Cartersville, GA
East Ridge, TN
Tullahoma, TN
Soddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TN
Manchester, TN
Red Bank, TN
Fairview, GA
Rome, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Chattanooga
North Chattanooga Hill City Utc
Hickory Valley Hamilton Place
Friends Of Mountain Creek
Northgate Big Ridge
Woodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain Shadows
Bushtown Highland Park
Apartments Near Colleges
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
Southern Adventist University
Lee University