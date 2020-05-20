All apartments in Chattanooga
2412 East 14th Street
2412 East 14th Street

2412 East 14th Street · (423) 436-1181
2412 East 14th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

parking
recently renovated
furnished
range
refrigerator
furnished
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
Unit C MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 off first month's rent! This is an upstairs unit with a living - a bedroom all open, it also has an updated eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator furnished along with a large bathroom. The resident will pay First Property for the utilities along with the monthly rent. The resident is responsible for all utilities. No Pets, off-street parking in the rear of the building, or street parking in front.

This property is available to view, a lockbox on the side door to the left of the building.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 2412 East 14th Street have any available units?
2412 East 14th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 2412 East 14th Street have?
Some of 2412 East 14th Street's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2412 East 14th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2412 East 14th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 East 14th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2412 East 14th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 2412 East 14th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2412 East 14th Street does offer parking.
Does 2412 East 14th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 East 14th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 East 14th Street have a pool?
No, 2412 East 14th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2412 East 14th Street have accessible units?
No, 2412 East 14th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 East 14th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 East 14th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
