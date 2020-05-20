2412 East 14th Street

Amenities

Unit C MOVE IN SPECIAL $100 off first month's rent! This is an upstairs unit with a living - a bedroom all open, it also has an updated eat-in kitchen with stove and refrigerator furnished along with a large bathroom. The resident will pay First Property for the utilities along with the monthly rent. The resident is responsible for all utilities. No Pets, off-street parking in the rear of the building, or street parking in front.



This property is available to view, a lockbox on the side door to the left of the building.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.