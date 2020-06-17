All apartments in Chattanooga
207 Laws Avenue
Last updated April 28 2020 at 9:15 PM

207 Laws Avenue

207 Laws Avenue · (423) 454-1413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

207 Laws Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37411
Woodmore - Dalewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

1 Bedroom

Unit Apt A · Avail. now

$625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 1BR/1BA has been recently renovated with new paint throughout, updated bathroom and updated kitchen! Convenient location and right in the heart of Brainerd, short distance to downtown!

Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Laws Avenue have any available units?
207 Laws Avenue has a unit available for $625 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 207 Laws Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
207 Laws Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Laws Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 207 Laws Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 207 Laws Avenue offer parking?
No, 207 Laws Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 207 Laws Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Laws Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Laws Avenue have a pool?
No, 207 Laws Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 207 Laws Avenue have accessible units?
No, 207 Laws Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Laws Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 207 Laws Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 207 Laws Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 207 Laws Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
