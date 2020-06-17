207 Laws Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

This 1BR/1BA has been recently renovated with new paint throughout, updated bathroom and updated kitchen! Convenient location and right in the heart of Brainerd, short distance to downtown!



Schedule a tour here: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555460?source=marketing



Application and qualifications can be found here: https://auben.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cca71591-e35b-4c22-911e-59492b78b9be&source=Rently



Rental Terms: Rent: $650, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $650, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.