125 Cherokee

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 for married couple
Deposit: $600 with $300 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and 600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details
Storage Details: $40/month