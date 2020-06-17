All apartments in Chattanooga
125 Cherokee
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

125 Cherokee

Open Now until 6pm
125 Cherokee Boulevard ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

125 Cherokee Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1 BR / 1 BA A-1

$965

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA E-1

$995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

1 BR / 1 BA B-1

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

2 BR / 2 BA A-1

$1,375

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

2 BR / 2 BA B-1

$1,445

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

2 BR / 2 BA C-1

$1,475

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 125 Cherokee.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
Located right off Cherokee Blvd, this property is walking distance to everything the Northshore has to offer. Conveniently located to restaurants, shops, and area attractions. Luxury apartments that feature hardwood flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, custom tile showers, and modern light fixtures. Washer/dryer included as well.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $40 per applicant; $50 for married couple
Deposit: $600 with $300 non-refundable
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 for 1 pet and 600 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Please contact us for details
Storage Details: $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Cherokee have any available units?
125 Cherokee offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $965 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,375. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 Cherokee have?
Some of 125 Cherokee's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Cherokee currently offering any rent specials?
125 Cherokee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Cherokee pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Cherokee is pet friendly.
Does 125 Cherokee offer parking?
Yes, 125 Cherokee offers parking.
Does 125 Cherokee have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Cherokee offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Cherokee have a pool?
No, 125 Cherokee does not have a pool.
Does 125 Cherokee have accessible units?
Yes, 125 Cherokee has accessible units.
Does 125 Cherokee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Cherokee has units with dishwashers.
