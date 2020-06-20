1000 South Beech Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Highland Park. The main living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring throughout.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have hardwood flooring as well.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Total Electric Service

Electric Water Heater

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Patio

Shed

Deck

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace



Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.