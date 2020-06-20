1000 South Beech Street

Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Highland Park. The main living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring throughout.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have hardwood flooring as well.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer
You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Patio
Shed
Deck
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.