Chattanooga, TN
1000 South Beech Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:01 PM

1000 South Beech Street

1000 South Beech Street · No Longer Available
Location

1000 South Beech Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Bushtown - Highland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Highland Park. The main living area and bedrooms have hardwood flooring throughout.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have hardwood flooring as well.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Electric Water Heater
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Patio
Shed
Deck
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 South Beech Street have any available units?
1000 South Beech Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 South Beech Street have?
Some of 1000 South Beech Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 South Beech Street currently offering any rent specials?
1000 South Beech Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 South Beech Street pet-friendly?
No, 1000 South Beech Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1000 South Beech Street offer parking?
No, 1000 South Beech Street does not offer parking.
Does 1000 South Beech Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 South Beech Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 South Beech Street have a pool?
No, 1000 South Beech Street does not have a pool.
Does 1000 South Beech Street have accessible units?
No, 1000 South Beech Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 South Beech Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 South Beech Street has units with dishwashers.
