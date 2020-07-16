1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305

Amenities

on-site laundry parking air conditioning key fob access range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking key fob access

SHORT TERM LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE!!!

Call for details!

Live in Luxury in this studio/condo located on MLK. Just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, eateries, shops and entertainment. This chic unit includes fresh paint, large hallways, gated parking, secured key fob access, rooftop access and heated floors throughout. $45 app fee.

Apply at: bridgecityrealtyco.com

Live in Luxury in this studio/condo located on MLK. Just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, eateries, shops and entertainment. This chic unit includes fresh paint, large hallways, gated parking, secured key fob access, rooftop access and heated floors throughout. $45 app fee.

Apply at: bridgecityrealtyco.com