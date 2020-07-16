All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:00 AM

1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305

1000 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (423) 648-6242
Location

1000 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
key fob access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
key fob access
SHORT TERM LEASE OPTION AVAILABLE!!!
Call for details!
Live in Luxury in this studio/condo located on MLK. Just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, eateries, shops and entertainment. This chic unit includes fresh paint, large hallways, gated parking, secured key fob access, rooftop access and heated floors throughout. $45 app fee.
Apply at: bridgecityrealtyco.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 have any available units?
1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 have?
Some of 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 pet-friendly?
No, 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 offers parking.
Does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 have a pool?
No, 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 have accessible units?
No, 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 East Martin Luther King Boulevard - 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
