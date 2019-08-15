All apartments in Chattanooga
1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd
1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd

1000 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard · (423) 648-6242
Location

1000 E Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37403
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
elevator
fireplace
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
key fob access
Just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, eateries, shops and entertainment. This chic unit includes fresh paint, large hallways, gated parking, secured key fob access, rooftop access and heated floors throughout. $45 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have any available units?
1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have?
Some of 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have a pool?
No, 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd has units with dishwashers.
