Just minutes from downtown Chattanooga, eateries, shops and entertainment. This chic unit includes fresh paint, large hallways, gated parking, secured key fob access, rooftop access and heated floors throughout. $45 app fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd have any available units?
1000 E Martin Luther King Blvd has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.