Chattanooga, TN
1000 E 16th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1000 E 16th St

1000 East 16th Street · (423) 888-0125
Chattanooga
Location

1000 East 16th Street, Chattanooga, TN 37408
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 E 16th St · Avail. now

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Jeffersonville! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Washer/Dryer

You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional Information;
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
Driveway
Ceiling Fans

Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5411130)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 E 16th St have any available units?
1000 E 16th St has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 E 16th St have?
Some of 1000 E 16th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 E 16th St currently offering any rent specials?
1000 E 16th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 E 16th St pet-friendly?
No, 1000 E 16th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 1000 E 16th St offer parking?
No, 1000 E 16th St does not offer parking.
Does 1000 E 16th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 E 16th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 E 16th St have a pool?
No, 1000 E 16th St does not have a pool.
Does 1000 E 16th St have accessible units?
No, 1000 E 16th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 E 16th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 E 16th St has units with dishwashers.
