1000 E 16th St

Amenities
3 bed / 2 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2 bath home is located in Jeffersonville! The main living area has hardwood flooring, and the bedrooms all have hardwood flooring as well.
On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have tile flooring.
The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Gas Stove
Washer/Dryer
You’ll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.
Additional Information;
Washer/Dryer Hookups
Electric Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Storage Room
Patio
Driveway
Ceiling Fans
Pets are not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5411130)