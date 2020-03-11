Amenities

Welcome to Riverbrook Apartments located in historic Brownsville, Tennessee. The family friendly community features unique floor plan designs, spacious closets, and a fully equipped kitchen. Residents enjoy relaxing, playing and socializing in the community clubhouse, children's playground and picnic area with bbq grills. Residents also take advantage of our onsite laundry facility. The apartments in this community participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents. Your new home is waiting....call to schedule your private tour today.