Brownsville, TN
Riverbrook
Riverbrook

43 Riverbrook Cv · (574) 355-8677
Rent Special
$100 off first month rent.

Location

43 Riverbrook Cv, Brownsville, TN 38012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5-552 · Avail. now

$575

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 911 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-307 · Avail. Aug 8

$670

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 3-313 · Avail. now

$670

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
playground
trash valet
clubhouse
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Welcome to Riverbrook Apartments located in historic Brownsville, Tennessee. The family friendly community features unique floor plan designs, spacious closets, and a fully equipped kitchen. Residents enjoy relaxing, playing and socializing in the community clubhouse, children's playground and picnic area with bbq grills. Residents also take advantage of our onsite laundry facility. The apartments in this community participate in The Housing Choice Voucher Program designed to maintain affordable housing for residents. Your new home is waiting....call to schedule your private tour today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverbrook have any available units?
Riverbrook has 3 units available starting at $575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Riverbrook have?
Some of Riverbrook's amenities include on-site laundry, playground, and trash valet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverbrook currently offering any rent specials?
Riverbrook is offering the following rent specials: $100 off first month rent.
Is Riverbrook pet-friendly?
No, Riverbrook is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsville.
Does Riverbrook offer parking?
No, Riverbrook does not offer parking.
Does Riverbrook have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverbrook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverbrook have a pool?
No, Riverbrook does not have a pool.
Does Riverbrook have accessible units?
No, Riverbrook does not have accessible units.
Does Riverbrook have units with dishwashers?
No, Riverbrook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Riverbrook have units with air conditioning?
No, Riverbrook does not have units with air conditioning.
