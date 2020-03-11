All apartments in Brownsville
Location

914 Scott Street, Brownsville, TN 38012

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$500

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1036 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 beds/1 bath with a bonus room and extra storage! sect 8 and pets are accepted. This is nearby schools like Haywood Middle School, Haywood High School, Lauren's Preschool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 914 Scott St have any available units?
914 Scott St has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 914 Scott St currently offering any rent specials?
914 Scott St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Scott St pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Scott St is pet friendly.
Does 914 Scott St offer parking?
No, 914 Scott St does not offer parking.
Does 914 Scott St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Scott St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Scott St have a pool?
No, 914 Scott St does not have a pool.
Does 914 Scott St have accessible units?
No, 914 Scott St does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Scott St have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Scott St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 914 Scott St have units with air conditioning?
No, 914 Scott St does not have units with air conditioning.

