404 Carolina Ave, Bristol TN 37620 - Are you looking for a unique home with original features, but also some nice modern updates? If so, then you'll love this property featuring original hardwood throughout this home, with new carpet in the upstairs bedrooms for coziness. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath house has nearly 1650 sq feet, tall ceilings with thick trim molding, an original staircase, original doors and knobs, a stained glass window, original tile in the breakfast nook, two beautiful ornamental fireplaces and a claw-foot tub with new vanity, light fixtures, and more. Spacious home with 3 bedrooms upstairs and a formal dining room which could be used as a 4th bedroom. There is an unfinished basement for additional storage, a fully fenced backyard and a workshop/shed. Street parking in front and additional parking in the back alley. Come check out this beauty before it's gone!



Rent is $1200 per month with a $1200 Security Deposit. There is a $22 non-refundable application fee per adult for a national background check and credit check and a one-time $50 tenant set-up fee. Tenant is responsible for setting up utilities in their name and yard maintenance. Cats and small dogs that meet the criteria are accepted. The criteria is under 30 lbs, non-aggressive breeds, pets need to be house-trained, and older than 2 years old. There is a 2-pet max and a $200 non-refundable pet deposit per pet.



**THIS PROPERTY IS NON-SMOKING.**

For more info or to schedule a showing Call Abby at Cell: 423-231-7365

or Office: 423-282-1885 Ext. 2



(RLNE5825748)