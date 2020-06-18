All apartments in Bristol
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

1019 Pennsylvania Avenue

1019 Pennsylvania Avenue · No Longer Available
Bristol
Apartments with Parking
Location

1019 Pennsylvania Avenue, Bristol, TN 37620

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue have any available units?
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bristol, TN.
Is 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1019 Pennsylvania Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bristol.
Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue offer parking?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue have a pool?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1019 Pennsylvania Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
