Fresh paint! Great floor plan with all bedrooms on the main level and a bonus room up, that is perfect for an office or playroom. Execellent Brentwood location near the Cool Springs Mall and I 65. Spend your summer by the pool!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 508 Brentwood Pt have any available units?
508 Brentwood Pt doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, TN.
What amenities does 508 Brentwood Pt have?
Some of 508 Brentwood Pt's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 Brentwood Pt currently offering any rent specials?
508 Brentwood Pt isn't currently offering any rent specials.