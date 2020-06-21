1510 Kemah Ct

Amenities

4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.



Additional information:

Gas Water Heater

Gas Heater

Central Cooling System

Patio

Attic Storage

2 Car Garage

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Lawn Care Included!



Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



