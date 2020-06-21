All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

1510 Kemah Ct

1510 Kemah Court · (615) 900-2625
Location

1510 Kemah Court, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1510 Kemah Ct · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2386 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 4 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Brentwood. The main living area and bedrooms all have carpet flooring throughout.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room and a dining room. The kitchen has hardwood flooring and the bathrooms have vinyl flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

You'll enjoy entertaining friends and family on the large Patio. The home is also located close to interstates, local entertainment, community schools, and the best restaurants in the area.

Additional information:
Gas Water Heater
Gas Heater
Central Cooling System
Patio
Attic Storage
2 Car Garage
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Lawn Care Included!

Pets are accepted upon review by the owner. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5834791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Kemah Ct have any available units?
1510 Kemah Ct has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1510 Kemah Ct have?
Some of 1510 Kemah Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Kemah Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Kemah Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Kemah Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Kemah Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Kemah Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Kemah Ct does offer parking.
Does 1510 Kemah Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Kemah Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Kemah Ct have a pool?
No, 1510 Kemah Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Kemah Ct have accessible units?
No, 1510 Kemah Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Kemah Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Kemah Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1510 Kemah Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1510 Kemah Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
