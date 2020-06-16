All apartments in Brentwood
1291 Bridgeton Park
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:21 PM

1291 Bridgeton Park

1291 Bridgeton Park Drive · (615) 870-9770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1291 Bridgeton Park Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,898

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4820 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1291 Bridgeton Park have any available units?
1291 Bridgeton Park has a unit available for $2,898 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1291 Bridgeton Park have?
Some of 1291 Bridgeton Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1291 Bridgeton Park currently offering any rent specials?
1291 Bridgeton Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1291 Bridgeton Park pet-friendly?
No, 1291 Bridgeton Park is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 1291 Bridgeton Park offer parking?
No, 1291 Bridgeton Park does not offer parking.
Does 1291 Bridgeton Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1291 Bridgeton Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1291 Bridgeton Park have a pool?
No, 1291 Bridgeton Park does not have a pool.
Does 1291 Bridgeton Park have accessible units?
No, 1291 Bridgeton Park does not have accessible units.
Does 1291 Bridgeton Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1291 Bridgeton Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 1291 Bridgeton Park have units with air conditioning?
No, 1291 Bridgeton Park does not have units with air conditioning.
