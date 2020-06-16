1291 Bridgeton Park

Luxurious Home with lots of Upgrades, deck, fence, hardwoods, Master Down, 2-Story Great Rm, Eat-In-Kitchen, Dbl Ovens, Fully Finished Basement, Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer Included, Award Winning Brentwood Schools. Available July 1, 2020
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
