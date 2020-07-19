3135 Harrington Ct

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Grand Vista. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Monthly pet fees apply. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Minimum credit score of 640. Please submit the form on this page or contact Natasja Sassenberg at 865-243-7096 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.