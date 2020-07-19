All apartments in Blount County
Find more places like 3135 Harrington Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blount County, TN
/
3135 Harrington Ct
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

3135 Harrington Ct

3135 Harrington Court · (865) 243-7096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3135 Harrington Court, Blount County, TN 37803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Grand Vista. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Monthly pet fees apply. Date Available: Jul 6th 2020. $1,500/month rent. $1,500 security deposit required. Minimum credit score of 640. Please submit the form on this page or contact Natasja Sassenberg at 865-243-7096 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3135 Harrington Ct have any available units?
3135 Harrington Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3135 Harrington Ct have?
Some of 3135 Harrington Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3135 Harrington Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3135 Harrington Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3135 Harrington Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3135 Harrington Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3135 Harrington Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3135 Harrington Ct offers parking.
Does 3135 Harrington Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3135 Harrington Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3135 Harrington Ct have a pool?
No, 3135 Harrington Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3135 Harrington Ct have accessible units?
No, 3135 Harrington Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3135 Harrington Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3135 Harrington Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3135 Harrington Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3135 Harrington Ct has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3135 Harrington Ct?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr
Maryville, TN 37801
The Reserve at Maryville
100 Enterprise Way
Maryville, TN 37801

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Knoxville, TNCleveland, TNOak Ridge, TNMaryville, TN
Seymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TNTellico Village, TN
Fairfield Glade, TNAlcoa, TNMorristown, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Lee UniversityTennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity