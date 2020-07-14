All apartments in Bartlett
Quail Ridge Highlands
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Quail Ridge Highlands

6344 Quail Meadow Cv · (224) 223-1154
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6344 Quail Meadow Cv, Bartlett, TN 38135
Daybreak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Ridge Highlands.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
hot tub
internet access
Quail Ridge Highlands Apartments offers a lifestyle you so richly deserve! Come lounge by the pool while we pamper you with our award winning staff. Quail Ridge Highlands Apartments are the only apartments you should call home! Our community allows you the ultimate lifestyle…reserve your new home today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $650 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit/background; $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs.Breed restrictions APPLY - RESTRICTED ANIMAL/BREED LIST (included but not limited to) Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chowchow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws) (Note: Service/Companion animals may not be subject to this list)
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Ridge Highlands have any available units?
Quail Ridge Highlands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bartlett, TN.
What amenities does Quail Ridge Highlands have?
Some of Quail Ridge Highlands's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Ridge Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Ridge Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Ridge Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Ridge Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Quail Ridge Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Quail Ridge Highlands offers parking.
Does Quail Ridge Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quail Ridge Highlands does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Ridge Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Quail Ridge Highlands has a pool.
Does Quail Ridge Highlands have accessible units?
No, Quail Ridge Highlands does not have accessible units.
Does Quail Ridge Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Ridge Highlands has units with dishwashers.
Does Quail Ridge Highlands have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quail Ridge Highlands has units with air conditioning.
