Quail Ridge Highlands

Lease Length: 6-12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $650 security bond (non-refundable) -- Based on credit/background; $125 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Weight limit: 80 lbs.Breed restrictions APPLY - RESTRICTED ANIMAL/BREED LIST (included but not limited to) Breeds of Dogs: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Presa Canario, German Shepherd, Husky, Malamute, Doberman, Chowchow, St. Bernard, Great Dane, Akita, Terriers (Staffordshire), American Bull Dog, Any hybrid or mixed breed of one of the aforementioned breeds Poisonous Animals: Tarantulas, Piranhas Exotic Animals: Reptiles (snakes, iguanas) Ferrets, Skunks, Racoons, Squirrels, Rabbits, Birds (parrots, cockatiels, macaws) (Note: Service/Companion animals may not be subject to this list)