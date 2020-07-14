All apartments in Bartlett
Quail Ridge
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Quail Ridge

4200 Trenton Dr · (833) 275-9858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4200 Trenton Dr, Bartlett, TN 38135
Daybreak

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 41.2203 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,449

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Quail Ridge.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
alarm system
car wash area
conference room
hot tub
internet access
The lifestyle here at Quail Ridge Apartments appeals to people who expect exceptional quality, gracious hospitality and convenience. We believe in bringing more value to our residents!. Our beautiful apartment homes offer recent renovations which include quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, vinyl wood plank flooring, new custom hardware, lighting and cabinetry. We also have a beautiful resort style pool with cabanas, a grilling station and more!!! Contact us today to reserve your new apartment …we are ready to welcome you home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 (1 pet), $600 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
restrictions: Breed restrictions. Weight limit: 80 lbs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Quail Ridge have any available units?
Quail Ridge has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Quail Ridge have?
Some of Quail Ridge's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Quail Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Quail Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Quail Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Quail Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Quail Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Quail Ridge offers parking.
Does Quail Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Quail Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Quail Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Quail Ridge has a pool.
Does Quail Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Quail Ridge has accessible units.
Does Quail Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Quail Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does Quail Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Quail Ridge has units with air conditioning.
