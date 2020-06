Amenities

For more information, contact Jaime Henson at (901) 691-1849. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/memphis/10065682 to view more pictures of this property. Retail space in Bartlett Town Square center. Only retail space available. Long time tenants in the center now. Great location off of Bartlett Rd. & Stage Rd. Utilities are not included and are additional to the asking rent. Use to be a Fitness center but can be anything as it is an open floor plan with one restroom.