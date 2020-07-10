Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
WI
/
milwaukee county
/
53211
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:21 AM

Browse Apartments in 53211

Stowell Apartments
Murray Apartments
2705 N Oakland
LightHorse 4041
Birch Tree Court
3245 Oakland
Lake Park
2535 N Prospect
2526 N Prospect
Webster Terrace I
Chateau Murray
Newport Manor
2505 E Park Place
2564 N Lake
2519 N Lake
Webster Terrace II
3953 N Maryland
2523-29 E Webster
2611 N Stowell
1720 E Capitol Dr
1800 E. Kenmore
2465 N Frederick
Villa Murray
Concord Place
3402 N Oakland Ave
2549 N Lake
3456 N Oakland
2550 N Lake
2562 N Prospect
2541-3 N Lake
2527 N Lake Drive
2223 Belleview
The Standard
The Eastsider
3438 N Oakland Ave
2821 E Belleview
2511 E Belleview
2424 E Webster
2121 E Capitol
1806 E Kenmore
1907 East Park Pl.
2619 N Oakland Ave
4102 North Wilson Dr.
2933 N Newhall St
4777 North Cumberland Boulevard
3070 North Oakland Avenue - 3
2906 North Maryland Ave.
2910 E Kenwood Blvd
3919 North Morris Boulevard - 103
3033 N Bartlett Ave
2531 N Murray Ave Middle #2