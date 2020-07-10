Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
Apartment List
/
Sitemap
/
WI
/
milwaukee county
/
53210
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:37 AM
Browse Apartments in 53210
2444-2446 N 44th St - 2444
2975 N 50th St
2436-2438 N 36th - 2436
2739-2741 N 39th St - 2739
2555 N. 49th St - 2555
2470 N 54th St
2824 N. 39th St
2773 N 69th St
2454 N 58th St
2562 N 36th St
3053 North 39th Street - 1
3019 N Sherman Blvd
2743-2745 N 36th St. - 2743
2644 N 36th St
3503 W Chambers
3034 N 55th St
2451-2453 N. 41st St - 2451
2878 N 41st St
2712 N 41st St.
3065 N 47th St #3